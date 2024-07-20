UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar wins at Isola 2000

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 20 (ANI/WAM): Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates honoured once again his yellow jersey at the Tour de France, this time by winning stage 19, Embrun-Isola 2000 (144.6 km with the climbs of the Col de la Bonnette and the summit arrival).

The Slovenian rider attacked from the group of favourites at 8.7 km to the arrival, after that, UAE Team Emirates worked perfectly to control the gap from the main breakaway of the day.

When the yellow jersey accelerated, there were still six former members of the breakaway preceding him, with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) leading the race with 2'40" on Pogacar.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) could not follow UAE Team Emirates' captain, who began a sort of mountain time trial that saw him overtake all the six riders preceding him. He was the solo leader at 1,900 metres to the arrival and from that moment on, he could enjoy each stroke of the pedal that gave him his 4th stage victory in the Grande Boucle 2024.

Pogacar: "My teammates and I have already talked about how badly we wanted to race this day, and we raced as we said, setting everything up to the point when I attacked. It was perfect. I was a little bit empty in the final two kilometres of the stage. When I caught Carapaz and Simon Yates, I felt I was already on my limit. Then I saw Matteo and pushed through to overtake him at great speed. That killed my legs, and I was afraid that he might come back to outsprint me. He was very strong today, as was the rest of the breakaway. Chapeau to all of them."

Second place of Jorgenson at 21", Joao Almeida was 7th at 2' and the Portuguese athlete strengthened his 4th position in the GC.

Pogacar will face stage 20 (132.8 km from Nice to the summit arrival of the Col de la Couillole, facing the climbs of the Col de Braus, the Col du Turini, the Col de la Colmiane) with 5'03" on Vingegaard ad 7'01" on Evenepoel. (ANI/WAM)

