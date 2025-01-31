UAE: Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council meeting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Families Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, emphasised the importance of the UAE's developmental, humanitarian and philanthropic programmes around the world under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflecting the civilisational and humane character of the country and bringing about sustainable development and creating dignified living conditions for the beneficiaries.

Sheikh Theyab was speaking during the board meeting of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, which he chaired in his capacity as the Chairman.

The meeting discussed a number of humanitarian initiatives and development projects undertaken by the Council, the institutional priorities of the UAE Aid Agency, and the strategic plan of the UAE Youth Council for Humanitarian Work.

Sheikh Theyab also pointed to the concern of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for integration in programmes among all the humanitarian entities in the UAE and the relevant international institutions in order to guarantee the best results in and maximum impact on the needy communities.

He also expressed appreciation for the constant follow up of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to strengthen cooperation across the different stakeholders, and unify efforts towards the most important priority areas for purposes of better efficiency and sustainability.

Sheikh Theyab stressed the importance of integrating the work of all relevant humanitarian entities in the country on the one hand, and international organisations and global relief institutions on the other to ensure the best results and the greatest impact in needy communities. He noted that joint cooperation between the various entities contributes to unified efforts and coordinated priorities that enhance the effectiveness of humanitarian and development initiatives and guarantees sustainability.

Sheikh Theyab expressed his appreciation to all Emirati donor agencies, humanitarian institutions and charitable associations, for the many programmes they implemented inside and outside the country during 2024, stressing the importance of continuing them in the current year.

During the meeting, Sheikh Theyab was briefed on the progress of the UAE's humanitarian projects being implemented worldwide, especially in the most needy and vulnerable areas, which face several challenges and suffer from severe shortage of basic services such as access to clean water, electricity, educational facilities and healthcare.

The Board meeting of the Council discussed several aspects of the humanitarian initiatives undertaken by the Council, including their media coverage, the Council's programmes for early recovery and stabilisation, the operational plans and priorities of the UAE Aid Agency, and the strategic plan for the UAE Youth Council for Humanitarian Work.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Council Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Mariam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court; Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Presidential Court; and Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the Emirates International Aid Agency; and Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Chairman of the Emirates International Aid Agency. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor