UAE to host third World local production forum in April

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 14 (ANI/WAM): The UAE announced today it will host the third edition of the World Local Production Forum from April 7 to 9 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the theme "Advancing Local Production for Health Equity, Global Health Security, and Sustainable Development," during a press conference at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE's hosting of the Forum, a global platform to explore sustainable local production solutions to enhance healthcare systems and economic resilience, aligns with its ongoing commitment and vision to foster innovation and sustainability in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, ensuring readiness for future challenges.

During the press conference, the Host Country Agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE).

The agreement was signed by Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of EDE, and Dr. Yukiko Nakatani, Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The agreement solidifies the UAE's partnership with WHO in supporting global health goals, highlighting the country's commitment to adopting innovative health policies and contributing to the creation of a sustainable health environment.

In his speech, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi affirmed that hosting the World Local Production Forum in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the World Health Organisation, reflects the UAE's commitment to advancing global health and achieving related sustainable development goals as an influential member of the international community.

He stated that hosting such significant international events reinforces the UAE's position as a global hub for trade and manufacturing, particularly in healthcare products and services. It also establishes the country as a destination for innovations that enhance the quality of life and as a gateway for facilitating foreign direct investment in the health sector.

The forum, expected to attract over 4,000 participants, will focus on key issues related to sustainable local production and technology transfer. It will bring together ministers, senior government officials, international organisation leaders, private sector representatives, regional and global financial institutions, civil society, and technical and industrial experts to exchange ideas and develop innovative strategies.

The forum's agenda includes discussions aimed at providing practical recommendations to support development strategies, foster collective action, and strengthen partnerships to improve equitable access to high-quality health products, contributing to global, regional, and national health security.

Among the prominent topics to be discussed are enhancing local production ecosystems: policies, regulatory frameworks, markets, human capital, and innovative financing and investment strategies; fostering innovation, technology transfer, and production along the value chain; enhancing preparedness and response to pandemics; transforming local manufacturing with AI, digitalisation, and green production; building effective partnerships for thriving local production and epidemic preparedness; and the practical aspects of creating and scaling local production ecosystems in diverse regional contexts. Additionally, a panel of CEOs will discuss how to lead the successful industry with a positive impact on public health.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi said, "The UAE holds a pioneering position in innovation, talent attraction, and the adoption of the latest global technologies. Emirates Drug Establishment plays a pivotal role in fostering healthcare innovation, safeguarding public health, regulating the pharmaceutical and medical product industries, and ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of health solutions, elevating them to future standards through continuous innovation, strategic collaboration, and commitment to the highest global standards. Our partnership with WHO to host this forum underscores our commitment to achieving health equity and advancing health sustainability both regionally and globally."

Dr. Al Kaabi added, "The World Local Production Forum brings together global stakeholders from various sectors in Abu Dhabi to discuss how to develop robust local production systems that meet national needs and support global supply chains. The forum also contributes to strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for innovation, attracting investments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors."

Dr. Yukiko Nakatani emphasised the forum's importance and global impact, stating: "The World Local Production Forum 2025 is a pivotal event to advance health equity and security and further strengthen the resilience of health systems during peacetime and pandemics. Through our collaboration with the UAE, we will be able to enhance local production capacities through partnerships to improve timely and equitable access of essential health products and achieve sustainable development."

Dr. Jicui Dong, Unit Head of the Local Production and Assistance Unit (LPA) said, "The forum is an ideal global platform to shape strategies and co-create practical solutions for strengthening sustainable local production. It represents a call for joint action between governments, industries and all stakeholders to invest in production capacities as a key step towards achieving global health equity."

The forum highlights how advanced technologies and sustainable practices can be harnessed to enhance local production in the healthcare sector, in addition to exploring strategies to improve supply chains and ensure equitable access to essential products.

With an agenda rich in diverse topics and inspiring dialogue sessions, the World Local Production Forum 2025 serves as a leading platform to pave the way for a sustainable future in healthcare. It also strengthens international cooperation to drive innovation and expand investment opportunities, contributing to the development of resilient and sustainable healthcare systems at both local and global levels. (ANI/WAM)

