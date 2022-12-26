UAE to host world's biggest fireworks for New Year

The Sheikh Zayed Festival grounds will be hosting various events, headlined by the largest fireworks display that will last for 40 minutes for New Year.The display is aiming to set three new Guinness World Records in terms of duration, volume and formation. On December 31, the Festival’s gates will open from 3pm to 2am (of the following day) welcoming visitors with the Festival message, ‘Hayakum’. A “record-breaking” drone show, said to be the first of its kind in the region, featuring more than 3,000 drones will also welcome the New Year.

The celebrations also include various activities at the Heritage Village, which represents an art exhibition that showcases the UAE’s heritage through a replica of the four main environments where the Emirati civilisation settled and flourished: the marine environment, the desert environment, the mountain environment, and the agricultural environment.The celebrations will include special activities for children, ranging from plays and circus performances that will be held at the Children’s Theater, as well as fun games at Fun Fair City, sports activities by Al Forsan International Sports Resort, and many other activities from 3pm until 2am.