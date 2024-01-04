UAE: Trends Research and Advisory releases study on main strategic trends in 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): Trends Research and Advisory released a study entitled "Strategic Trends in 2024". The study reviewed the significant strategic trends that developed in outgoing year, and foresee their future in the new year.

The study, prepared by the Strategic Affairs Department at Trends, indicated that among the major trends is the transition towards multipolarity in the international system, the increase in the level of international conflicts, the increase in the urgency of the climate change crisis, a growth in cyberattacks and an escalation of nuclear threats.

The study explained that these trends indicate the return of security and strategic issues at the forefront of the international policy agenda.

The study concluded that security and strategic issues are likely to continue to be at the forefront of all the significant issue in the new year. (ANI/WAM)

