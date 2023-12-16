UAE, Turkiye presidents review bilateral ties, regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, to discuss bilateral ties between the two nations.

The call explored boosting UAE-Turkiye cooperation to achieve further prosperity for their countries and peoples. UAE President and the President of Turkey also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest, foremost among them the latest developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensuring the protection of civilians in accordance with international law, facilitating the secure and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid, and rejecting the forced displacement of the people of Gaza.

President Sheikh Mohamed and President Erdogan stressed the need to find a path towards a just and comprehensive peace through the two-state solution to re-establish stability and security in the region.

The two sides also addressed the outcomes of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), highlighting the significance of the resulting 'UAE Consensus' in driving global climate action.

President Erdogan congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the success achieved during COP28 through efforts led by the UAE to deliver significant outcomes for the benefit of humanity. (ANI/WAM)

