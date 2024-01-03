UAE: UAQ Crown Prince attends 18th Camel Racing Festival

Umm Al Qaiwan [UAE], January 3 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, attended the third day of activities of the 18th Umm Al Qaiwain Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Racing at Al Labsa Square.

The festival is being held under patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Sheikh Rashid was crowned the first-place winner in the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Tourism and Archaeology Department. (ANI/WAM)

