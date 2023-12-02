UAE: UAQ Ruler inauguartes phase 1 of Umm Al Qaiwain Creek Waterfront Development

Umm Al Qaiwain [UAE], December 2 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, inaugurated today the first phase of the Umm Al Qaiwain Creek Waterfront Development as part of the emirate's celebrations of the UAE's 52nd Union Day.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, along with Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and other Sheikhs and senior officials took a tour of the project's facilities and inspected progress of the second phase.

The development includes retail shops, cafes and restaurants, 2 km-walkawy, marina promenades, yacht club, and an open theatre.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, and other Sheikhs watched an air show at the Creek Waterfront by the F-16 aircraft and Mirage-2000 aircraft, followed by a spectacular areobatic display by the Emirates Knights team, which decorated the skies of the emirate in the colors of the national flag in a dazzling national scene celebrating the 52nd Union Day.

The project will constitute a vital and distinctive addition and an attractive destination for tourists in the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain, in accordance with the vision, mission and objectives of the strategic plan of the emirate's government and the sustainable blue economy strategy to achieve sustainable development in the emirate and provide modern infrastructure to build a prosperous economic future for the emirate.(ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor