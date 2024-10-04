UAE: Umm Al Emarat Park hosts 4th season of 'Park Market'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 4 (ANI/WAM): Umm Al Emarat Park is set to welcome the return of its popular Park Market for a fourth season, launching on October 18.

The market will run every Friday and Saturday from 16:00 to 22:00, offering an exciting range of local vendors, artisanal crafts, and food options, perfect for family outings.

With over 40 retailers participating this season, the Park Market continues to support local entrepreneurship, providing small and medium-sized enterprises with a platform to showcase their products.

Visitors can enjoy fresh produce, unique crafts, and delicious food while connecting with the community.

In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Umm Al Emarat Park will illuminate its landmarks in pink throughout October and host a series of activities to promote awareness.

The park, in partnership with SEHA, will offer free mammograms from October 17-19 and hold a walkathon, health screenings, and workshops to encourage community engagement.

Other new features this year include a sunset falcon show, starting on October 7, and Cinema in the Park, with outdoor screenings every Friday and Saturday evening from October 4.

The park also offers family-friendly activities at the Animal Barn, where children can interact with a variety of animals. (ANI/WAM)

