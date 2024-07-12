UAE, UN discuss SDG cooperation at High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 12 (ANI/WAM): The UAE delegation to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development met with the UN's Deputy Secretary-General on Wednesday to discuss how to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) over the next six years.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed met with the delegation, led by Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange and Chairman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, at the UN's headquarters in New York.

Discussions centered on opportunities for knowledge exchange, international cooperation and partnerships that embody SDG17, partnerships for the goals. In the meeting, the UAE delegation presented some of the country's initiatives designed to support inclusive development to benefit individuals, society and the planet, while preserving resources for future generations.

As well as Lootah, the delegation included Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Acting Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Lieutenant Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzooqi, Director-General of International Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Interior, and Hashem Al Attas, Senior Portfolio Manager MENA at Masdar.

Amina Mohammed said, "I look forward to continued cooperation with the UAE to accelerate sustainable development for the 2030 Agenda and beyond, ensuring a better future for communities around the world."

Abdulla Nasser Lootah stated, "The UAE is committed to enhancing cooperation with the United Nations to eliminate poverty and hunger, promote climate action, establish strong and effective institutions, and create partnerships that support sustainable development goals."

"Under the vision of its leadership, the UAE continues to establish strategic global partnerships, especially with UN development programs, to enhance knowledge exchange, stimulate sustainable development, and introduce innovative approaches - including the UAE's - to achieving sustainable development."

He added, "Today, after decades of hard work and close cooperation with countries, governments and organizations, the UAE has become a reliable global partner in achieving development goals and supporting peace, justice, and international institutions, including the United Nations."

A large UAE delegation is participating in the UN HLPF on Sustainable Development, which runs until 17th July. Around 1,000 officials, experts, and specialists from around the world are taking part under the theme "Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor