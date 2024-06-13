UAE, Uzbek ministers of justice discuss enhancing cooperation

Dubai [UAE], June 13 (ANI/WAM): Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, and Akbar Tashkulov, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan, have discussed ways to advance legal and judicial cooperation between the two friendly countries.

This came in a meeting at the Ministry of Justice's premises here in the presence of the Uzbek Minister's accompanying delegation, and a number of the ministry's officials. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor