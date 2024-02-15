UAE Vice President presents copy of his book, personalised message to PM Modi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 15 : UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented a copy of his book 'My Story' and personalised message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting in Dubai on Wednesday.

PM Modi stated that future generations will be inspired by the work of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He called the dedication of UAE Vice President's dedication to Dubai's growth and vision for Earth "outstanding."

In the personalised message to PM Modi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote, "Your Excellency Narendra Modi, These past 50 years have been a journey of valuable experiences and reflections."

"I hope you enjoy reading my story," he added.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "A gesture I will always cherish! During our meeting today, @HHShkMohd presented me with a copy of his book and a personalised message. Generations to come will be inspired by his life and outstanding work. His dedication to Dubai's growth and vision for our planet are outstanding."

During their meeting on Wednesday, PM Modi and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum held a wide range of discussions. The two leaders also acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora to Dubai's evolution into a global hub for trade, services and tourism.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Al Maktoum for his graciousness towards the Indian community living in Dubai. The two leaders also discussed people-to-people ties at length.

A plethora of discussions took place on areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, technology, space, education, between PM Modi and Al Maktoum in Dubai.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with India and the UAE's fast-increasing economic and trade relations, emphasising the importance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

"They also welcomed the signing of the Bilateral Investment Treaty," the MEA readout said. PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the UAE leader for the grant of land for an Indian Community Hospital in Dubai.

"Prime Minister expressed deep appreciation to Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the grant of land for an Indian Community Hospital in Dubai which will offer affordable healthcare facilities for Indian blue-collar workers," the MEA said."

"Prime Minister invited Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to visit India at his earliest convenience," it added.

PM Modi also took to X and said that it is always a delight to meet him in Dubai, as he lauded Al Maktoum's vision for Dubai.

"It is always a delight to meet @HHShkMohd. His vision for Dubai's growth is clearly visible to the entire world. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects ranging from commerce to connectivity, and ways to boost people-to-people linkages," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi was on a two-day official visit to the UAE. During his visit to the UAE, PM Modi attended a wide range of programmes that have boosted ties between the two nations. He also addressed the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

He also inaugurated the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi. He held a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday. PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "During this UAE visit, I got to be a part of a wide range of programmes, which have boosted India-UAE friendship and deepened the cultural connect between our nations. I am glad to have addressed the @WorldGovSummit and talked about our efforts to make our planet better. I thank the Government and people of UAE for their warm hospitality."

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated UAE Deputy Prime Minister Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan accorded a warm send off to PM Modi at the airport.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi successfully concludes his visit to the UAE, setting another landmark in the ever-deepening India-UAE partnership. UAE DPM & Minister of Interior, HH @SaifBZayed accorded a warm send off to PM at the airport. Next leg of the visit Qatar."

