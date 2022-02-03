UAE Vice President receives Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Dubai Expo 2020 venue

UAE vice president Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister and the Ruler of Dubai received Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Expo 2020 venue on Wednesday.

"Honoured to be received by @HHShkMohd, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by dignitaries @HamdanMohammed at @expo2020dubai. Thank you for the warm welcome," said Vijayan in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Dubai ruler received Vijayan in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of UAE and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmad bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates Airlines Group and President of Dubai Civil Aviation and other officials.

On Tuesday, Vijayan had met UAE's Minister of Culture, Youth and Social Development Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan here. "Had the pleasure of meeting Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Culture, Youth and Social Development," Vijayan said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister had thanked Al Nahyan for accepting his invitation to inaugurate Kerala Pavilion at Dubai Expo."Thank you for accepting our invitation to inaugurate the Kerala Pavilion in @expo2020Dubai," Vijayan tweeted."Grateful for UAE's enduring support to Kerala's development," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

