UAE VPs congratulate Bangladeshi PM on party election win

Dubai [UAE], January 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent congratulatory messages to Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, on her party's win in the country's 12th national election.

Sheikh Hasina, who secured her fifth term in the recent general elections, outlined her plans for the country's international relations and highlighted the strong bond between Bangladesh and India.

She expressed gratitude towards India, emphasising its pivotal role in supporting Bangladesh during critical moments in history.

Highlighting Bangladesh's aspirations for the future, Sheikh Hasina outlined the country's goal to develop a smart population, smart government, smart economy, and smart society by 2041. She emphasised the importance of training the younger generation for the challenges of the future.

"By nature, our people are very smart, and as I mentioned, we want to train our younger generation for the future. It is our target to develop the country by 2041. Smart population, smart government, smart economy, and smart society are our main aims," the Prime Minister affirmed. (ANI/WAM)

