UAE welcomes agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 22 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has welcomed the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the delimitation and demarcation of land borders, in the area of four villages, highlighting that the UAE is following the evolving confidence-building process and peace reinforcement between the two countries.

The UAE expresses hope that this significant step will strengthen bridges of communication and dialogue, and contribute to fostering stability and constructive cooperation in the Caucasus region.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, UAE's Minister of State, emphasised that this positive development, established through direct communications, represents an important step towards a comprehensive peace agreement that bolsters development and peace on both regional and international levels, which would benefit both countries and their peoples, and fulfill their mutual interests, while achieving further prosperity and growth.

Al Sayegh affirmed that the UAE holds close and distinguished ties with both the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and underscores the country's commitment to reinforce peace and stability in the region, while emphasising the importance of building bridges, and fostering cooperation and dialogue to resolve differences by peaceful means. (ANI/WAM)

