UAE wins six medals in FAI World Style and Accuracy Landing Championship

Ravenna [Italy], July 27 (ANI/WAM): The UAE's parachuting team won six medals in the FAI World Style and Accuracy Landing Championship, which concluded yesterday in Ravenna, Italy, with the participation of some of the world's top parachutists and skydivers.

Abdulbari Qubaisi won four medals, including a gold medal in the "Accuracy" category, and three silver medals in the overall ranking and the "Distance" and "Freestyle" categories, after a distinguished performance in which he achieved full marks in the first and second rounds, collecting a total of 291 points to take second place in the overall ranking.

National team skydiver Cornelia Mihai also won two medals: silver in the "Speed" category and bronze in the "Freestyle" category.

Mohammed Yousuf Abdul Rahman, General Secretary Emirates Aerosport Federation (EAF), praised the national team's outstanding performance and thanked the Skydive Dubai team for their role in ensuring the success of the preparatory stage. (ANI/WAM)

