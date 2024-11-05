UAE: 'Young Government Leaders Programme' launched during Annual Meetings

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 5 (ANI/WAM): As part of the UAE Government's Annual Meetings 2024, the Young Government Leaders Programme 2024, which aims to highlight and amplify the role of young government leaders across the UAE, has been launched.

For the first time since the UAE Government's Annual Meetings began in 2017, high-potential young leaders, selected through a rigorous assessment process, will participate alongside government officials. This opportunity will provide them with insights into key national directions, strategies, and projects, preparing them for future leadership roles and enabling them to contribute to significant development transformations.

With 45 young leaders from federal and local government entities joining its first edition, the program offers a national platform to build capacities and develop responsible, proactive, strategic leaders ready to create a better future for the UAE.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, affirmed that under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the guidance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has made major leaps forward and is well-positioned for future opportunities, driven by the capabilities of its young government leaders.

In her speech titled 'The Role of Younger Generations in the UAE Government', Al Roumi explained that the Young Government Leaders Program reflects the UAE's leadership model, emphasizing the development of impactful future leaders.

Al Roumi added, "This program provides young leaders with strategic insights into government priorities and plans. Their participation in shaping key transformations during the UAE Government's Annual Meetings marks a significant step in their journey towards future leadership roles."

Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, reiterated the UAE leadership's belief in the energy and remarkable potential of its youth, granting them opportunities to contribute to decision-making within the nation's foremost platforms for driving change. Over the decades, the nation's leadership has empowered young people through various leadership programs and initiatives, fostering a generation of role models who have advanced national goals and contributed to building a better future.

In his speech, Al Neyadi shared his experience within the UAE Astronaut Program, where he participated in the longest Arab space mission, spending six months aboard the International Space Station. He discussed the insights gained from his diverse experiences, from preparing to manage change and lead under pressure to developing project design, team building, integration, cooperation, and effective resource utilisation to achieve targets and goals.

Al Neyadi said, "Youth must seize available opportunities," noting that their participation in the program offers an exceptional experience to gain skills, understand the model of decision-making in the UAE's key national platforms, and learn directly from top government leaders.

Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said the UAE leadership places great importance on the youth, providing resources to foster their creativity and innovation and prepare them for future leadership roles.

Al Eter added, "The UAE Government is committed to empowering youth to drive the nation's social, economic, and developmental progress. This strengthens the UAE community, solidifies its global standing, and provides inspiring examples of leadership." He cited the UAE Hope Probe team's successful global media campaign, which enhanced the nation's standing as a hub for economy, tourism, and innovation, and significantly boosted its soft power.

In a keynote address on cybersecurity, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, emphasised the vital role of youth in navigating the evolving cyber landscape.

Highlighting the increasing economic and national security threats posed by cyberattacks, he stressed the importance of collaborative efforts and national capacity building. Al Kuwaiti outlined UAE Cybersecurity Council initiatives designed to empower youth in cybersecurity, including "Cyber Pulse" for awareness and training, and "CYBER E71" to support startups.

He said youth is the nation's "true wealth," their role essential for building a secure digital future, and underscored the need to equip them with the necessary skills and cultivate a robust cybersecurity culture.

The Young Government Leaders Programme brings together 45 of the top young leaders from local and federal government entities aged under 35 years, selected from a group of over 120 candidates.

As part of the programme, the Impactful Leaders Council hosted government leaders from various key sectors, who engaged with young leaders and shared their strategic insights to help them acquire key leadership skills that help them drive future success of the UAE Government.

Other interactive sessions in the program, part of an initiative titled 'Meet an Inspiring Leader', allowed young leaders to meet an inspiring role model in a one-to-one session to learn about key challenges leaders face and how to navigate them.

The programme's selection process prioritised candidates demonstrating a clear vision, a strong sense of responsibility, a commitment to national interests, strategic foresight, leadership and innovation capabilities, data-driven decision-making, and effective communication skills among other criteria. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor