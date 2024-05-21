UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, Chilean counterpart discuss boosting bilateral relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 21 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a phone call with Alberto van Klaveren, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to serve the mutual interests of their two countries and peoples.

The two sides reviewed aspects of joint cooperation in various fields, including economic, trade, investment, and renewable energy, and ways to develop them, especially in light of the two countries' recent announcement of completing negotiations on the comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to establish strong and growing cooperation relations with the Republic of Chile and Latin American countries, in a way that contributes to supporting joint endeavours to achieve comprehensive developments and sustainable economic prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Alberto van Klaveren also discussed the recent developments in the Middle East region and the efforts of the international community to reach a sustainable ceasefire and enhance the humanitarian response to meet the needs of civilians in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor