UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Guterres in New York

New York [US], September 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, recently held a significant meeting with Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), at the UN headquarters in New York.

During their discussion, Sheikh Abdullah and Guterres focused on strengthening the cooperation between the UAE and the UN, particularly in the areas of humanitarian aid and developmental initiatives.

The dialogue emphasised the importance of collaboration to address pressing global challenges, especially in light of the current humanitarian crises affecting various regions.

Additionally, the meeting provided an opportunity for both leaders to delve into a range of topics pertinent to the recent United Nations General Assembly session.

Among the key issues discussed were the outcomes of the Summit of the Future and its role in enhancing multilateral efforts designed to tackle global challenges. This summit is seen as pivotal in reinforcing international collaboration.

The exchange also covered the latest regional and international developments and their implications for global peace and security. A particular focus was placed on the urgent need for a united global response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, underscoring the UAE's active engagement in international humanitarian efforts.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing its cooperation and partnership with the UN and its various programmes. He emphasised the importance of supporting sustainable development pathways within communities and advocated for the adoption of innovative, flexible, and effective solutions to confront the array of global challenges that lie ahead.

Attending the meeting alongside Sheikh Abdullah were Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, indicating the significance of this diplomatic engagement at the highest levels of international governance. (ANI/WAM)

