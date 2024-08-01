UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secy of State Antony Blinken discuss regional developments

Dubai [UAE], August 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a phone conversation with Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America, discussed serious developments in the Middle East region. They discussed efforts to end escalation in all its forms and reach a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the importance of boosting the efforts of the international community to improve the humanitarian response to the escalating crisis and ensure the protection of all civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He underscored the importance of putting an end to extremism and halting escalating tensions and violence in the region, which threaten regional and global peace and security, as well as accelerating the drive to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Strip.

He also touched on developments in the situation in Sudan and their humanitarian repercussions. (ANI/WAM)

