UAE's Ghala Al Hammadi defends gold medal at IMMAF Youth World Championships

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 7 (ANI/WAM): UAE's Ghala Al Hammadi successfully defended her gold medal from last year at the IMMAF Youth World Championships on Wednesday, held at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

In the finals, she outperformed Ireland's Emily Hannick, demonstrating impressive technical skills and strength, and secured victory by unanimous decision.

On the second day of the Championships, dedicated to the Youth B (14-15 years) division, the UAE National Team continued its winning streak, adding another gold medal to their tally. Maryam Almutwa clinched the final medal of the day with a bronze in the Women's 52 kg division, bringing the team's overall medal count to six.

The IMMAF Youth World Championships held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, will run until 10th August.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, congratulated the team for its stellar performance.

"Our athletes delivered outstanding performances today, and we are confident they will continue to win medals in the coming days of the Championships. This success is largely thanks to the limitless support of our wise leadership, which is crucial for our achievements, and the Federation's plans and strategies to promote and develop mixed martial arts and build a team that competes with the best international teams and proudly raises our nation's flag on the global stage," he said.

"The atmosphere at the arena is filled with enthusiasm and excitement, with a large audience representing diverse cultures, athletes fuelled by passion and determination to achieve victory, which makes the Championships a celebration of sporting excellence, cultural exchange, and the values of sportsmanship, respect, and tolerance. "Abu Dhabi continues to solidify its status as a premier destination for hosting international sports events and attracting both emerging and professional athletes aiming for a distinguished sports career," he added.

Al Shamsi noted that the championships has seen an annual increase in participants, reflecting the rapid growth of mixed martial arts worldwide and affirming efforts at local and international levels to promote the sport's development.

Wissam Abi Nader, IMMAF Vice President, stated, "I am delighted to be back in Abu Dhabi for the IMMAF Youth World Championships. We are also pleased to extend the hosting agreement for the championship for another three years with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. I believe this will contribute to the development of the sport, as Abu Dhabi has always been a prominent destination for hosting major international sporting events."

"We're continually raising the bar for the Championships. The number of athletes is increasing with each event. We're focusing more on youth development and technical aspects. Our medical team, referees, and officials are all evolving. I'm pleased with everything we're achieving," he added. (ANI/WAM)

