UAE's Minister of Economy inaugurates World of Coffee 2024

Dubai [UAE], January 21 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE's Minister of Economy, inaugurated the 3rd edition of World of Coffee Dubai 2024, organised by DXB Live and the Specialty Coffee Association.

The exhibition features over 1,650 local, regional, and global brands and companies, marking a 50 per cent increase in space. This year's event has garnered significant global interest, with 51 countries participating in its activities. The exhibition will run until January 23, 2024.

Bin Touq, accompanied by Timur Abdiljalil, Consul General of Kyrgyz Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB Live along with Yannis Apostolopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), toured the pavilions featured in the exhibition.

He lauded the impressive influx of visitors and the wide participation of brands and exhibitors from across the globe. He commended the event organisation's efficiency and praised the hard work of the teams involved.

During his visit, Bin Touq also toured the Roosters Village, Cupping Room, and Brew Bar pavilions, thoroughly inspecting the arrangements for the upcoming 2024 UAE National Barista Latte Art Championships.

The competitions present participants with the chance to qualify for the esteemed World Barista Championship. In addition, Bin Touq observed the preparations for both the Coffee Design Awards and the Best New Product Awards.

The 2024 edition of World of Coffee focuses on sustainability in the coffee industry, emphasizing the need for responsible practices to ensure a continuous coffee supply. The Expo showcases regional market growth and addresses the increasing demand for speciality coffee.

It features lectures and workshops on the sustainable coffee movement, promoting eco-friendly agricultural practices and aiming to preserve biodiversity and improve coffee quality.

On the inaugural day, a diverse array of events and activities were held, among which 2 sessions dedicated to Yemeni Coffee by Fatima Khabeer and Mervat Haider, and another session focused on significant Cold Brew approaches and featured insights from Julia Leach.

Shouq BinRedha, Exhibition Manager of World of Coffee Dubai 2024, said, "The 2024 edition of the Expo is set to build upon the successes of its previous editions. It is introducing fresh privileges and programs, including workshops and lectures, to enhance the overall experience.

The event is showcasing various global happenings such as the Coffee Design Awards and Best New Product Awards, aimed at acknowledging innovation and excellence in the coffee industry while fostering collaboration and partnerships among exhibitors, visitors and leading companies.

Serving as a vital platform, the event facilitates the unveiling of new products, exchange of expertise and knowledge, and networking with experts and innovators in the coffee industry. This year's Expo is featuring the Roosters Village, Cupping Room and Brew Bar pavilions, offering diverse experiences for visitors. Additionally, a series of interactive sessions and workshops are focussing on the most effective approaches for resource utilisation and sustainable practices in the coffee industry."

Khalid Al Mulla, the Chief Executive Officer of the Specialty Coffee Association -UAE Chapter, said, "We are excited about the 3rd edition of World of Coffee 2024 in Dubai, recognising the growing significance of this event as a premier destination for coffee enthusiasts and both local and international companies involved in coffee production. The exhibition provides a unique opportunity to gain insights on diverse cultures and artistic approaches to coffee preparation, stay abreast of the latest industry trends, and engage in discussions on promoting sustainability in the coffee sector. Held in the UAE, World of Coffee plays a pivotal role in strengthening the bonds of cooperation and communication between international brands and their regional partners in the rapidly expanding coffee industry. The remarkable attendance at this event, coupled with the associated activities, underscores the increasing popularity of specialty coffee in both the country and the region. It further emphasises Dubai's prominent role as a hub for creativity and innovation in the coffee industry."

Aleeshia Bailey, President, JAMROCK GREEN CORPS, said, "We are thrilled to participate in the World of Coffee Dubai for the first time, acknowledging the global significance of this event which is focused on the coffee industry. The exhibition offers us a unique opportunity to showcase our products both locally and globally, connecting with coffee enthusiasts, professionals, and experts alike. Throughout the Expo, our primary goal is to highlight our commitment to ensuring the excellence of our coffee products through a range of practices. These practices include the use of organic fertilisers, cultivating coffee beans at elevations ranging from 3,500 to 5,000 ft., growing coffee beans in volcanic soil, and selecting distinct varieties such as Arabica, Typica, and Geisha. Our coffee varieties have received certification from the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory."

The World of Coffee 2024 aligns with the steady expansion of the coffee industry in the region. Market studies and analyses predict continued growth in the coffee market in the coming years. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the value of the coffee and Espresso drinks market in the MENA region is expected to reach around US$1.33 billion by 2030, increasing from approximately USD 1.085 billion in 2022, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.6 per cent over the specified timeframe. (ANI/WAM)

