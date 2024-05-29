UAE's MoFA launches first Smart Mission abroad

Seoul [South Korea], May 29 (ANI/WAM): UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced the launch of the first Smart Mission in Seoul, which aims to provide full consular services around the clock, using ultra-modern technologies including artificial intelligence (AI). The mission was introduced during the visit of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to South Korea, for the purpose of enhancing cooperation between both countries across various fields.

The initiative's launch was attended by Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Hong Seok-in, Ambassador and Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea; Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs; and Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the South Korea.

The UAE Smart Mission in Korea is part of an initiative carried out in line with the "UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence" and the "UAE Strategy for Government Services". The initiative aims to provide consular services using a variety of leading-edge technologies, AI, and sophisticated solutions, aiming to eliminate bureaucracy and increase customer satisfaction.

To achieve integration with government entities, the initiative has been implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and linked to supportive back-end systems that operate and manage the services provided in the mission, in addition to collaborating with national companies to deliver and deploy the latest advanced technologies in artificial intelligence and update them continuously.

The mission provides all consular services, including document authentication service, issuing return documents, Tawajudi registration, and addressing urgent concerns of UAE nationals. Furthermore, UAE nationals are able to make enquiries and receive real-time responses via a hologram service available in Arabic, Korean, and English.

On this occasion, Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi stated, "Launching the Seoul Smart Consulate - as the first mission to utilize modern technology to provide consular services in the world - is regarded as a pioneering step in applying AI to serve our customers in a faster and more efficient way. This reflects the commitment of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide the latest technologies to facilitate procedures and enhance the customer experience in UAE missions around the world." (ANI/WAM)

