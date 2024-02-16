UAE's nuclear and radiation sector boasts over 20,000 employees: Hamad Al Kaabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 16 (ANI/WAM): The UAE celebrates over 20,000 trailblazers shaping the future in the nuclear and radiation sector. This is not just a number, it's a testament to the country's ambitious vision and dedication to empowering generations.

Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE's Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), emphasised this commitment to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), while marking the annual Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers.

February 16th holds even greater significance this year, commemorating the issuance of the first operating licence for Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) on 16th February, 2020.

Al Kaabi said that "employing more than 20,000 people in the nuclear and radiation sector", reflects the UAE's pioneering efforts and the extensive investments that have been made over the past years to empower generations to serve the country.

He said that the celebration of this special day comes in appreciation of the qualitative contributions of workers in developing the sector that have consolidated the UAE's position and leadership at all levels, stressing the importance of motivating workers in these vital sectors by introducing their achievements to the community.

Al Kaabi expressed his hope that they will continue to intensify work and efforts to ensure the continued growth of the sector by providing more scientific and technological achievements, as the nuclear and radiation sector relies primarily on science, technology, research and development. He stressed their continuous efforts to develop human resources and the infrastructure related to these fields.

He said, "It is very important to highlight the achievements of the workers in this sector, as they represent a large and important category in the development and progress of the country. The employees of the nuclear and radiation sector in the country fall into many sectors that aim to achieve sustainable development and the safety and security of society."

He explained that the diversity of the fields and uses of nuclear and radiation energy in various sectors reflects the importance of nuclear technology and its applications, which can be used in many fields such as health, diagnostics, industry, and agriculture, in addition to security and defence. He pointed to the energy sector represented by the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, which is a fundamental pillar in consolidating the UAE's leadership in this vital sector regionally and globally.

The adoption of the Professional Day of the Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers comes after the Cabinet approved in January 2023 to commemorate the anniversary of the issuance of the operating licence for Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant by the FANR, and in appreciation of the efforts of the workers made to develop the UAE's Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme.(ANI/WAM)

