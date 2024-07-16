UAE's Smart City and AI Model takes centre stage in discussion hosted by NYC Mayor's Office during 2024 UN High-Level Forum

Dubai [UAE], July 16 (ANI/WAM): The UAE's innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive comprehensive development was a focal point at a session focused on the potential of smart, sustainable cities and AI applications.

This event, hosted by the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs and Partners, featured members of the UAE delegation and was held on the sidelines of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development.

Under the theme of "Transformational Local and Regional Governments: Artificial Intelligence As a Tool For Good", the UAE delegation, along with international representatives and UN programme officials, explored sustainability opportunities in future cities and the potential use of AI in integrated government operations at both city and regional levels.

Notable attendees included Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange and Chair of the National Committee on SDGs; Michal Mlynar, Acting Executive Director of UN-Habitat; Amna Binzaal Almheiri, Consul-General of the UAE in New York; and Edward Mermelstein, New York City's Commissioner for International Affairs.

The UAE delegation emphasised the government's commitment to expanding AI usage and enhancing global partnerships to advance government and development initiatives, highlighting the strategic goal of achieving sustainable economic, social, and knowledge growth. They also discussed the importance of research, development, and innovation, facilitated by international cooperation.

Abdulla Lootah elaborated on the UAE's proactive approach under the guidance of its visionary leadership, which prioritises integrating AI solutions in the development of sustainable smart cities and communities. He emphasised a human-centric design strategy, ensuring that community needs and well-being are at the forefront of every phase of development and service delivery. He underscored the role of innovative technologies in driving positive transformations and ensuring governance that enhances quality of life while mitigating any adverse impacts.

Furthermore, he discussed the significant impact of strategic initiatives like the Government Experience Exchange Programme, through which the UAE disseminates and shares best practices in governmental operations with global partners. This initiative aims to foster effective partnerships to achieve SDGs.

Lootah expressed gratitude to the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs for organising the session. He said, "As we look to the future, our focus must remain on fostering inclusive partnerships and expanding technological capacities. By doing so, we can work collaboratively to bridge the digital divide, creating a future where technology significantly enhances the lives of individuals and communities worldwide."

Since its establishment in 2012, the HLPF has served as the primary platform for the UN to discuss progress on the SDGs and has played a central role in monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

HLPF 2024, themed 'Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient, and innovative solutions,' will conduct in-depth reviews on several SDGs: SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). (ANI/WAM)

