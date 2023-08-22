UAEU becomes member of National Academy of Inventors in US

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 22 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has obtained a sustaining membership in the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) in the United States of America. This turn contributes to enhancing the innovation environment at the university by raising awareness of the importance of protecting creative ideas and innovation.

Prof Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, stressed that the University is devoting high emphasis on patents and is providing the appropriate environment and enablers that help faculty members, staff, and students to maintain ownership of their ideas and contribute to transforming these ideas into economically profitable startups. One of these important initiatives is the membership of the National Academy of Inventors of the United States of America.

Murad explained that this membership will allow the inventors from faculty members, students, and researchers to benefit from the many advantages available from NAI including training programmes, workshops, and other opportunities to benefit from specialists and experts in the field of transferring patented ideas to industry.

Faculty members and inventors may also take advantage of the resources to connect with other academic institutions through the international network of the Academy, and to provide various tools that lead to discovery.

This membership also helps guide, mentor, and educate the next generation of inventors.

He added, "Through this important membership, we will work to build strategic partnerships with the most prestigious academic institutions and universities to benefit from the best educational practices in building a stimulating environment for innovation and creativity that supports the knowledge economy.

The UAEU has so far 235 patents granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office. This enhances the university's position as a centre for innovation and building a knowledge economy, and will contribute to empowering the new generation with the advanced skills that support creativity.” (ANI/WAM)

