UAQ CP issues resolution forming emirate's 'Investment Development Committee'

Umm Al Qaiwain [UAE], March 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Resolution No. 2 for 2024 to form the emirate's "Investment Development Committee."

The resolution stipulates that the establishment of a standing Investment Development Committee will operate under the direct supervision of the Chairman of the Executive Council.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Tourism and Archaeology Department, will lead the committee, with key figures from the Department of Tourism and Antiquities and the Executive Council serving as members, who are Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council; Haitham Sultan Al Ali, Director of the Tourism and Antiquities Department; Hamad Youness Al Mulla; Fatima Abdullah Al Zarouny, Committee Rapporteur; and Moza Abdul Salam Buharoun, Committee Coordinator.

The resolution aims to enhance the emirate's stature as an investment hub, foster a conducive environment for new ventures, boost investor confidence, and showcase the array of local investment prospects.(ANI/WAM)

