UAQ Crown Prince attends launch of 18th Umm Al Qaiwain Festival

Dubai [UAE], January 2 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, attended the launch of the 18th Umm Al Qaiwain Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Racing in Al Labsa Square.

Sheikh Rashid crowned the first-place winners and handed them the car keys in the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Tourism and Archaeology Department. (ANI/WAM)

