Udaipur-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical snag
By IANS | Published: September 2, 2022 10:42 AM 2022-09-02T10:42:03+5:30 2022-09-02T10:50:06+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 2 An Udaipur-bound IndiGo flight returned to the Delhi airport due to a technical snag, a DGCA official confirmed.
The official said that the aircraft was grounded after it returned to Delhi on Thursday due to engine vibrations and a probe into is underway.
"IndiGo Airbus flight 6E-6264 from Delhi to Udaipur had returned to Delhi due to a technical snag. All passengers were accommodated on another aircraft which operated to Udaipur. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," an airline spokesperson said.
Also on Thursday, a SpiceJet B737 flight operating from Delhi to Nashik returned to the national capital after the crew experienced a malfunction with the autopilot system.
