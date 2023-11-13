Uday’s performance moves Badshah to tears on ‘MTV Hustle 03’

Mumbai, Nov 13 The recent episode of the Indian rap/hip-hop reality show ‘MTV Hustle 03’ left the rapper Badshah mightily impressed by the performance of Uday and said that the performance has pushed the envelope further for the show and that it surpassed the milestone set by the previous season of the show.

As the storms of elimination hovered, Uday’s performance struck a chord with the squad bosses. Squad boss Dee MC set the mood for the evening with his electrifying performance.

This was followed by Badshah calling in the first hustler to perform i.e. 100 RBH, who delivered a compelling rap celebrating India’s history, earning himself the first Radio Hit of the episode.

Next was Uday, the youngest rapper on the show. He paid tribute to his hearing-impaired Bua through a unique performance using the Indian sign language. Everyone was moved by his earnest performance and left Badshah in tears, Ikka hugged him.

Uday earned the title of ‘Performer of this Week’, received the golden crown while Dee MC Dynamite was recognised as Squad of the Week.

An overwhelmed Badshah said: “Mujhe aisa lagta hai tera music dimag mein nahi dil mein aata hai. Mein roh pada hoon tumhara talent dekh ke, tumhari likhai dekh ke.. I think aaj officially we have crossed the level of ‘Hustle 2’.”

Ikka, impressed by his act, added, “Sabse jyada stunned mein yeh dekh ke hua ki 18 saal mai hum kya kar rahe the aur tu kya ka raha hai yaar.. Uday, uday rahega tu.”

Rap ID delivered a performance around the concept of ‘Soch mein Milawat’. Badshah, impressed, gave him a standing ovation, a warm hug, dropped the mic, and awarded him a Radio Hit for the exceptional use of lyrics in his rap.

Burrah and Shady Mellow’s performance failed to resonate with the audience. As the eliminations unfolded, a Ground Shunya battle happened between poet Shaf against Badal, with both of them at risk.

However, Badal lost the battle and had to exit the competition.

‘MTV Hustle 03’ airs on MTV and Jio Cinema.

