UFO Sighted in US ? Unidentified Objects Spotted in Sky Near Secretive Military Facilities in California

Reports of unidentified objects spotted in the US's Southern California are making headlines on social media. According to a few police scanners in Southern California, there have been multiple reports of UFO sightings in Palmdale, California. Additionally, some residents in the city of Lancaster are claiming they saw unidentified flying objects.

This activity is occurring near a major military base and Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility (a highly secretive division within Lockheed known for developing advanced and experimental aircraft, including stealth technology).

Resident who witnesses this unimaginable sight are posting their reactions on social media. One user wrote, "You guys.... You won't believe what I just saw. You guys I saw UFO, I was walking my dog in my backyard and saw a bright light up in the sky. At first I was like omg what a cool plane that Northrop assembled but to my dismay it was a hovercraft! Please tell me I'm not the only one who saw !!!" one person reported on the app." Another wrote, "Flying objects in sky? I was intrigued by the first neighbor who posted that he saw a UFO from his yard so my mom and I went out to ours to see if we'd see anything. They were too far to me to confidently say if they were flying saucers, but did anyone else see multiple? We counted 6 after being out there for about 10 minutes."

A third person reported, "Me and my daughter were hanging out in the backyard when we both thought we saw a shooting star falling east it stopped very abruptly and zig zagged going north. Checking to see if anyone else saw it or if we're both going crazy. Happened about 30 minutes ago.