Uganda President Museveni commends India's entrepreneurial spirit at Diwali dinner

Kampala [Uganda], October 28 : Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni commended the entrepreneurial spirit of Indians, saying it has significantly contributed to Uganda's economic growth through job creation, skills development, and increased revenue for government services such as education.

President Museveni's appreciation came during the Diwali dinner he hosted with the First Lady, Janet Museveni, for the Indian community at State House in Entebbe.

The President congratulated the Indian community in Uganda on this joyful occasion and expressed appreciation for their continued confidence in Uganda.

He noted that when the government invited them back after the disruptions of the Amin era, they returned and once again trusted the country.

The President extended warm wishes to the Indian community for a happy and prosperous Diwali celebration.

The event saw members of the Indian diaspora in Uganda dressed in vibrant yellow celebrating the festival of lights with warmth, colour, and cultural unity. The dinner brought together prominent members of the Indian community, alongside officials from the Indian High Commission in Kampala.

"The State House dinner was attended by prominent members of the Indian community. Officials from @IndiainUganda, led by the High Commissioner @UpendraSRawat , also attended the event.", India in Uganda wrote in an X post.

Diwali, hosted by the President in 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022, has become an enduring tradition.

The Indian diaspora in Uganda about 35,000 persons of Indian origin and nationals across religions and regions fosters people-to-people links, philanthropic activity and cultural exchange.

The Indian community has made a substantial contribution to Uganda's socio-economic development from manufacturing and construction to banking, ICT and agribusiness.

The Indian community faced a difficult history in Uganda, with Idi Amin's expulsion in 1972. The community's return and rebuilding in subsequent decades were with the change in policies after President Museveni came to power in 1986. President Museveni's government took steps to restore property rights and to welcome back members of the diaspora who have helped revive economic activity.

