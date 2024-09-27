Uganda starts Ebola vaccination targeting 25,000 people at risk

Kampala, Sep 27 Uganda's Ministry of Health has announced the launch of a comprehensive Ebola preventive vaccination campaign targeting 25,000 people at high risk of contracting the deadly disease.

Charles Olaro, Director of Health Services at the ministry, said in a statement issued here Thursday that the initiative aims to safeguard vulnerable populations and enhance preparedness against the viral disease in the country.

Olaro said the ministry has acquired 25,000 Ebola vaccine regimens. The two-dose regimen has previously been used in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, with "Zabdeno" administered first and "Mvabea" given about eight weeks later as a second dose.

"This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to combat the Ebola threat in the region and protect the health and safety of Ugandans," Olaro said. "We call on all stakeholders to support and participate in this vital vaccination campaign to help safeguard our communities from Ebola," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health, the first round of the Ebola vaccination exercise kicked off on September 23, and the second round will be conducted on November 23, Xinhua news agency reported.

Olaro said the priority groups for vaccination include health workers, armed forces, refugees, immigration personnel, and birth attendants.

The Ebola virus is highly contagious and causes a range of symptoms, including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain or malaise, and, in many cases, internal and external bleeding.

According to the World Health Organization, the mortality rates for Ebola fever are extremely high, with the human case fatality rate ranging from 50 percent to 89 percent, depending on the viral subtype.

