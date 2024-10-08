Ugandan President says ready to mediate in Sudan conflict

Kampala, Oct 8 Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said he is ready to mediate peace in the ongoing conflict in Sudan that has left thousands dead and millions displaced.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, Museveni made the remarks during a meeting with visiting United Nations Special Envoy to Sudan Ramtane Lamamra on Monday at State House in Entebbe, 40 km south of Kampala, the Ugandan capital.

The President said he is willing to initiate negotiations "should both parties be open to his involvement".

"I am ready to mediate the conflict if they are agreeable," said Museveni, urging the warring parties to agree to a cease-fire and to hand over power to the people of Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lamamra assured Museveni of the UN's support to resolve the conflict.

"Despite the ongoing conflict and the flow of weapons to both sides, there is still an opportunity to move forward and secure a cease-fire to address the urgent humanitarian needs," the UN envoy said.

Since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been plagued by a violent conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has resulted in at least 16,650 deaths and the displacement of millions of people.

