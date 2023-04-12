Uganda's drinking water supply project will further sustainable development: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 12 : On the inauguration of the drinking water supply project in Uganda, which was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the project will not only boost India's friendship with Uganda but also will further sustainable development.

PM Modi took to his Twitter handle and retweeted the information shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar on the project.

PM Modi tweeted, "In addition to boosting friendship with Uganda, this project will further sustainable development."

During his Uganda visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took part in the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of solar-powered piped drinking water supply, which is funded by India's Exim Bank.

Following the event, Jaishankar tweeted, "Participated in the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of solar-powered piped drinking water supply systems funded by India Exim Bank in Uganda. This project will provide safe and sustainable water supply to half a million Ugandans across 20 rural districts."

Apart from attending the launching of the water supply project in Uganda, Jaishankar also inaugurated the Uganda campus of India's National Forensic Sciences University in Jinja.

This is the first foreign campus of NFSU and was a realisation of a personal vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the inaugural ceremony, Jaishankar tweeted, "A personal vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its international footprint is a matter of particular satisfaction."

Jaishankar said further that this was a proud day for India, a proud day for Uganda and for the India-Uganda relationship. The inauguration of NFSU's Uganda campus is an example of practical cooperation between the two nations, he added.

Mentioning the courses offered by this university Forensic Sciences in behavioural sciences, cyber security, digital forensics and allied sciences EAM Jaishakar said he was confident that these courses will be in high demand from students and will bring immense benefits to all the stakeholders in Uganda and in Africa.

In his remarks at the inauguration of the NFSU in Uganda, Jaishankar said, "India's National Forensic Sciences University is opening its campus in Uganda, partnering with the Ugandan People's Defence Forces. This is the first foreign campus of the National Forensic Sciences University. Even more important, it is actually the first government University of India to open a campus anywhere abroad in the world."

Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Uganda and Mozambique to further strengthen India's "strong bilateral relations" with the two countries.

