UK: 50 injured as car rams into crowd in Liverpool Premier League win

Liverpool, May 27 At least 50 people were injured, including four children, after a car ploughed into a massive gathering of Liverpool fans celebrating the club's Premier League title win in the city centre.

Of the injured, 27 have been hospitalised, with one child and one adult reported to be in serious condition.

The horrifying incident took place on Water Street just after 6 p.m. on Monday as celebrations were winding down. Videos circulating on social media show the car speeding through crowds lining the street, at one point swerving slightly away from the densest group of people.

Eyewitnesses described the car initially halting after striking some victims, only for the driver to accelerate again, hitting dozens more.

One eyewitness, Rashid, said, "People rushed toward the car and started smashing its windows, but the driver kept going."

The car eventually came to a stop, where an enraged group of fans surrounded it. Police officers had to intervene to protect the driver and maintain order at the scene.

The driver, a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area, was arrested at the scene.

Police confirmed that he is believed to be the sole person responsible and that no other individuals are currently being sought in connection with the incident. Authorities have also ruled out terrorism as a motive.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Jenny Sims said, "At just after 6 o'clock this evening, as the parade was drawing to a close, we received reports that a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street in Liverpool city centre. A number of people have been injured and were taken to hospital. In addition, a large number of people of all ages were treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment."

Sims urged the public not to speculate or spread misinformation, stating, "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision, and it is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media... I can tell you that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it."

"The incident is not currently being treated as terrorism," he added.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident, describing the scenes as "appalling" and extended his thoughts to those injured or affected.

"The scenes in Liverpool are appalling -- my thoughts are with all those injured or affected," Starmer wrote in a post on X.

"I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident. I'm being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor