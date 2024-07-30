UK-based Baloch activist condemns Pakistan's actions against protesters

London [UK], July 30 : While highlighting the resilience of the Baloch community, a prominent UK-based Baloch activist, Hyrbyair Marri strongly denounced Pakistan authorities for their cruel treatment towards the Baloch community.

In a post on social media platform X, Hyrbyair stated, "Pakistan has the 6th largest military in the world and the Baloch are not scared of them. It is the sheer determination and resolve of the Baloch people that the occupiers are afraid of. They are stopping and shooting civilians from going to Gwadar city to please the Chinese, but Gwadar is not China or Pakistan, and the Baloch people have every right to travel within their country."

Marri criticized the Punjabi-dominated regime accusing Pashtuns of violence against Baloch civilians, suggesting they historically served foreign interests rather than focusing on effective governance.

Mari said, "These chicken-hearted Punjabis are pointing fingers towards Pashtun and claiming that it is not them, but the Pashtuns who are shooting the Baloch people. How quick they are to place the blame on others. The Punjabis are not built to rule; throughout history, they have only served foreign occupiers. The British divided India to weaken them and created Pakistan for their own interest, the British consented and helped them to occupy Balochistan."

Mari alleged that the Muslim Punjabis were handed a nation as a tool to serve their former colonial masters on a silver platter.

He stated "The muslim Punjabis were given a country on a silver platter only to facilitate their pre-1947 Masters, but now they are serving all the major powers. They are continuing their historical role of serving other nations. A reminder to the occupiers of Balochistan, Iran and Pakistan: people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones."

In response to the reactions from my previous post, where the cowardice outcries in the comments prove that one unarmed Baloch's tweet shook the spinless Punjabis to their core. #Pakistan has the 6th largest military in the world and the #Baloch are still not scared of them. It…— Hyrbyair Marri (@hyrbyair_marri) July 30, 2024

Marri's social media post followed a crackdown by Pakistani forces on Baloch protesters gathered for the Baloch national gathering on July 28.

This crackdown has drawn substantial criticism amid concerns that such actions could escalate rather than resolve the underlying issues. The Baloch community continues to endure severe human rights abuses, particularly enforced disappearances where individuals are abducted by state or affiliated forces without legal recourse, causing profound anguish for their families and often resulting in severe torture.

The situation is compounded by extrajudicial killings targeting activists and critics without due process, instilling widespread fear and stifling dissent. Detainees frequently face torture and mistreatment, subjected to physical and psychological abuse to extract confessions or silence opposition.

