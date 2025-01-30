UK Cyber-Farting Case: 25-Year-Old Woman Faces Jail Term for Sending Videos of Herself Farting to Boyfriend's Ex-Partner

In the United Kingdom (UK) first-ever cyber-farting case, where a 25-year-old woman from Wales faced jailed for bombarding her boyfriend's ex-partner with “inappropriate” videos of herself farting (passing wind). Prosecutor Diane Williams told magistrates at Caernarfon court in north Wales that in the first video, accused Rhiannon Evans placed a camera at the bottom and proceeded to pass gas.

Evans, on December 22 last year, sent more such videos of her where she was seen farting, which caused distress and anxiety to the victim. Williams said she sent four more videos of herself of the same nature, showing “Miss Evans passing wind, her face smiling at the camera”.

When Evans was arrested at her home in Caernarfon, she admitted she had sent the videos. "She wanted to send videos because she felt her partner was being treated unfairly," said the prosecutor, reported The Sun.

Evans, who was said to have mental health problems, was also handed 15 rehabilitation sessions, 60 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring and a two-year restraining order.