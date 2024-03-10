UK: Driver crashes car into Buckingham Palace gates; arrested

London [UK], March 10 : One person was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into the main gates of Buckingham Palace early Saturday morning, the New York Post reported.

The incident occurred around 2:33 am (local time) outside the royal residence in Westminster, Central London.

However, no Royal Family member was inside Buckingham Palace at the time of the crash.

"Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital. There were no reports of any injuries," police said in a statement. "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

London Police were seen with their guns drawn, shouting commands at the man, who was kneeling on the ground with his hands on top of his head, according to video obtained by SWNS.

A bystander near the palace at the time of the incident said he heard a noise before seeing the police arrest the man.

"I heard a loud bang, and I looked over and the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace," the witness who wished to remain anonymous said. "Police were on the scene pretty quickly - and they got the man out and arrested him."

The driver was subsequently transported to a hospital for evaluation.

King Charles, whose office is in the Palace, resides in the Clarence House, a short walk away from the iconic building, as reported by the New York Post.

