UK Embassy official booked in road accident case

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 4 : A UK embassy official has been booked by Islamabad police for allegedly running over a police constable with her speeding car, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The case was lodged on the complaint of a traffic policeman at the Secretariat police station.

A third secretary of the UK embassy in Islamabad crashed her car into a motorcycle-borne policeman. Amir Dad, the policeman, who sustained injuries, was rushed to the hospital for due treatment, as reported by ARY News.

The incident was reported on Monday.

According to officials speaking to Dawn, following the incident, law enforcement seized the vehicle involved in the accident, which belonged to the UK High Commission and was operated by the third secretary.

The collision occurred at Radio Pakistan Chowk on Constitution Avenue during a period of manual traffic management due to power disruptions.

The injured constable, identified as Amir Dad and associated with the Security Division, was travelling on a motorcycle from Isphani Road towards Radio Pakistan Chowk when the incident occured.

The diplomat, driving her official car from D-Chowk along Constitution Avenue, encountered manually halted traffic from her direction, overseen by an ITP official. Despite this, she proceeded, disregarding the signal and collided with the constable, causing him to fall and sustain injuries, the Dawn reported.

Following the incident, both ITP and local police impounded the car and arranged for the injured constable to receive medical attention at a nearby hospital.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the driver was indeed a third secretary at the British High Commission, and the official vehicle was impounded for legal procedures. The diplomat, however, was allowed to depart after asserting her diplomatic status.

The injured constable, Amir Dad, was initially taken to the polyclinic and later transferred to Pims for further medical evaluation, with reports indicating his condition to be stable, Dawn reported.

