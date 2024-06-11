UK Foreign Secy congratulates Jaishankar on his reappointment as Minister of External Affairs

New Delhi [India], June 11 : UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Tuesday extended his congratulations to S Jaishankar on his reappointment as External Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Taking on X, the UK Foreign Secretary stated, "I would also like to extend my congratulations to @DrSJaishankar on his re-appointment as External Affairs Minister of India."

I would also like to extend my congratulations to @DrSJaishankar on his re-appointment as External Affairs Minister of India. pic.twitter.com/UDO3QKGmsz— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) June 11, 2024

Responding to this, EAM Jaishankar thanked the former UK Prime Minister, saying, "Here's to a stronger partnership."

"Thank you Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron. Here's to stronger partnership," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Thank you Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron. Here’s to stronger 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 partnership. https://t.co/1Gror5nFpG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) June 11, 2024

Jaishankar, a prominent BJP figure who steered India's diplomatic course during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term took charge as External Affairs Minister once again in the new government and resumed his duties at the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block on Tuesday.

"It is an immense honour to be once again given the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs," the 69-year-old politician said outside his office at South Block.

Reflecting on the achievements of the previous term, he highlighted the ministry's exceptional performance, citing milestones such as delivering the G20 presidency and spearheading vital initiatives like Vaccine Maitri amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP leader S Jaishankar took oath as Union Cabinet Minister on Sunday at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also congratulated Jaishankar on Monday on his second term as External Affairs Minister of India.

In a congratulatory message to Jaishankar, Borrell said that he looks forward to bringing the EU-India Strategic Partnership further to expand cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha extended his congratulations to S Jaishankar on his reappointment as External Affairs Minister.

Expressing optimism for future collaborations, Shrestha emphasized the importance of fostering and strengthening the warm and close friendship between New Delhi and Kathmandu.

He conveyed eagerness to work closely with Jaishankar to further expand and consolidate the bilateral ties between the two neighbouring nations.

Moreover, the Foreign Ministers of Sri Lanka and the Maldives also congratulated S Jaishankar on his second term as External Affairs Minister of India in the newly constituted cabinet of the BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor