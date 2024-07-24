UK Foreign Secy Lammy calls on PM Modi, affirms commitment to enhancing bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with visiting UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy and affirmed his commitment to strengthening the relations between the two countries.

"A pleasure to meet UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Appreciate the priority accorded by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said on social media platform X.

Before meeting the Indian prime minister, Lammy also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital.

"Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA (Free Trade Agreement)," he added.

Lammy visit to India marks the first high-level visit by the newly elected Labour government in the UK under the leadershiop of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Fifty-one-year-old Lammy replaced the Conservatives' David Cameron as Britain's top diplomat. He served as the Labour Party's international affairs spokesperson for over two years.

Lammy had earlier said that he will push for a reset of the UK-India partnership, including by reinforcing the UK's commitment to securing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for greater growth in both countries.

Earlier, during his campaign in the UK, Lammy had said, "India is the emerging superpower of the 21st century, the largest country in the world with 1.4 billion people and one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Our Free Trade Agreement negotiations is the floor, not the ceiling, of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth, from Bengaluru to Birmingham."

He said that the UK and India have shared interests on the green transition, new technologies, economic security and global security.

The UK Foreign Secretary is on a two-day tour to highlight the importance of a new partnership between the UK and India that focuses on economic, domestic and global security, a statement from the British High Commission read.

The statement read that Lammy will push for a reset of the UK-India partnership, including by reinforcing the UK's commitment to securing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for greater growth in both countries.

During his visit, Lammy will hold meetings with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and also meet with climate and business leaders to unlock the full potential of the UK-India partnership according to a statement from the British High Commission.

Lammy will underscore the importance of the 'Living Bridge' between the UK and India, the High Commission said. It represents 1.7 million people with Indian heritage who have made their home in the UK and made an exceptional contribution to British life, the statement read.

On this visit, Lammy will also highlight the extraordinary contribution of British Indians to enriching the UK's social and economic landscape, it added.

The UK Foreign Secretary is scheduled to travel from India to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Laos, where he will advance UK economic partnerships and unveil new cooperation on climate and health.

