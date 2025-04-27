UK Foreign Secy Lammy, EAM Jaishankar discuss terror attack in J-K

New Delhi [India], April 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and discussed the cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Spoke to Foreign Secretary David Lammy of UK today. Discussed the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. The victims were gunned down near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in the region. This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

As the world continues to condemn the attack, the Dawoodi Bohra community in Queens, New York, gathered on Sunday to pay heartfelt tribute to the innocent victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, the community said, "The Dawoodi Bohra community condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This tragic event has taken the lives of innocent people, leaving families heartbroken. In solidarity with the victims and to honour their memory, our community members across the world observe a moment of silence."

Meanwhile, hundreds of Canadians from diverse communities gathered in Toronto to stage a massive candlelight vigil and rally condemning the killing of Hindus in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in the terror attack.

Organised by Hindu Forum Canada, COHNA, and several other Hindu organisations, the event on Saturday brought together over 500 Hindus, Jews, Baloch, Iranians, and other Canadians who marched through Toronto's streets chanting "Pakistan Murdabad" and calling on the Canadian government to officially designate Pakistan as a terrorist state.

Nepali lawmakers also strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling for a unified action against terrorism.

A total of four Nepali lawmakers addressing Sunday's meeting of the House of Representatives also extended condolences to the families.

"On April 22, a terror attack took place in India's Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including Sudeep Neupane from Butwal (Nepal), while a few others were seriously injured. I condemn this terror attack. I express tribute to those who lost their lives and condolences to the family. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Terrorism doesn't have religion, nationality and acceptance, that's why the whole world should be united and fight against it," said Anita Devi Shah, a former minister and member of the opposition Janamat Party.

