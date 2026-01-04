UK, France carry out joint airstrikes on suspected Islamic State arms facility in Syria

London [UK], January 4 : British and French air forces carried out a joint airstrike on Saturday evening, targeting a suspected underground weapons storage site previously used by the Islamic State (Daesh) group in Syria, Britain's Ministry of Defence said.

The operation took place on January 3 as part of continued efforts to prevent any resurgence of Daesh, which was militarily defeated at Baghuz Fawqani in March 2019, UK gov said.

According to the UK, intelligence analysis identified an underground facility located in mountainous terrain several miles north of the ancient city of Palmyra. The site was believed to have been used by Daesh to store weapons and explosives. The Ministry said the surrounding area had no civilian habitation.

"Royal Air Force aircraft have continued to conduct patrols over Syria to help prevent any attempted resurgence of the Daesh terrorist movement following its military defeat at Baghuz Fawqani in March 2019. Careful intelligence analysis identified an underground facility in the mountains some miles north of the ancient site of Palmyra. This facility had been occupied by Daesh, most likely to store weapons and explosives. The area around the facility is devoid of any civilian habitation," the government said in a press statement.

The Defence Ministry said RAF Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets, supported by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker, joined French aircraft in the joint strike on the evening of Saturday, January 3. The British aircraft used Paveway IV precision-guided bombs to target multiple access tunnels leading into the underground facility.

"Whilst detailed assessment is now underway, initial indications are that the target was engaged successfully," the Ministry said, adding that there was no indication that civilians were put at risk during the operation. All RAF aircraft returned safely after completing the mission.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey MP said the operation showed Britain's commitment to working closely with allies to counter terrorism.

"This action shows our UK leadership, and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East," Healey said.

He also praised the armed forces involved in the mission. "I want to thank all the members of our Armed Forces involved in this operation - for their professionalism and their courage," he said.

The @RoyalAirForce have continued to conduct patrols over Syria to help prevent any attempted resurgence of the Daesh terrorist movement. The RAF joined French aircraft in a joint strike on an underground facility on the evening of Saturday 3 January: https://t.co/k3pV3OVvIi pic.twitter.com/mk9XvnPMpH — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 3, 2026

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Healey noted that thousands of British military personnel remained deployed over the Christmas and New Year period.

"This operation, to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, shows how our Armed Forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad," he added.

The Royal Air Force said it will continue surveillance and patrol operations over Syria as part of international efforts to prevent Daesh from regrouping or launching fresh attacks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor