UK halts 30 arms export licences to Israel amid Gaza conflict

London [UK], September 3 : United Kingdom says it will suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel, citing a "clear risk" that the weapons could be used in serious breaches of international humanitarian law in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated in the parliament on Monday that the partial ban covers items "which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza" against Hamas but did not include parts for F-35 fighter jets.

Lammy clarified that it is not a complete ban on arms exports to Israel and that it continues to support Israel's right to self-defence, as per Al Jazeera.

"It is with regret that I inform the House [of Commons] today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law," Lammy said.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that his country was "disappointed by a series of decisions" made by the British government, including the decision regarding defence exports.

Katz said the move "sends a very problematic message" to the Palestinian group Hamas and its patrons in Iran.

British exports amount to less than 1 per cent of the total arms Israel receives, and Lammy told parliament the suspension would not have a material impact on Israel's security.

According to Al Jazeera, soon after the Labour Party won the general election in July, Lammy said he would update a review on arms sales to Britain's ally Israel to ensure they complied with international law.

On Sunday, Israelis took to the streets in large numbers, demanding a ceasefire deal and the return of captives held by Hamas.

The protesters chanted "Now! Now!" and demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire deal with Palestinian group Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.

Scuffles between the protesters and security forces were reported on Sunday night in one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in Israel since the Gaza war began nearly 11 months ago, as per Al Jazeera.

Many protestors blocked roads in Tel Aviv and demonstrated outside Netanyahu's office in West Jerusalem.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of captives held in Gaza, said the death of the six hostages was the direct result of Netanyahu's failure to secure a deal to halt the fighting and bring their loved ones home.

"They were all murdered in the last few days, after surviving almost 11 months of abuse, torture, and starvation in Hamas captivity," the forum said.

