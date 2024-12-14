UK housing policy sparks debate over development, conservation

London, Dec. 14 The Labour government's new planning policy has mandated local councils to meet the target of building 370,000 homes a year to fulfill a government promise for 1.5 million new homes in Britain over five years.

The updated National Planning Policy Framework includes guidelines for releasing land from the Green Belt - protected areas surrounding urban regions designed to prevent urban sprawl - under strict criteria, prioritizing brownfield and "grey belt" sites first.

The target of 1.5 million homes includes a focus on affordable housing, but experts like Professor Ben Clifford from University College London's Bartlett School of Planning question whether the policy effectively addresses the actual demand for affordable homes.

"There are places where some demand probably does need to be met through Green Belt review," Clifford told Xinhua news agency, emphasising the challenges of densifying urban areas and regional inequalities in housing demand. However, he warned that the policy could face significant public opposition, as seen in past planning reforms.

Rosie Pearson, co-founder of the Community Planning Alliance, described the plan as a "litmus test" for the Labour government, urging it to prioritize environmental protection.

"The vast majority of UK voters believe it's important to protect nature and green spaces, which should be a last resort only for housebuilding," she said.

Recent polling by the charity revealed 78 percent of respondents value green space preservation with strong bipartisan support for a "brownfield-first" policy.

Concerns from residents mirror these sentiments.

Sid O'Neill from Cheshire lamented the ongoing loss of rural land, saying, "It's not a case of people being NIMBYs (Not In My Backyards); we all need the breathing space of open land."

Meanwhile, Beryl Dennett from Liverpool told Xinhua the so-called affordable homes still remain out of reach for many young buyers.

The Council for the Protection of Rural England (CPRE) expressed apprehension about the policy's potential consequences.

"The broken housebuilding market is to blame for the painfully slow delivery of much-needed new homes," said CPRE CEO Roger Mortlock.

He argued that focusing on brownfield sites would better address housing shortages while protecting farmland and the environment.

The CPRE welcomed the policy's commitment to affordable housing and local plans but warned that speculative applications on high-quality Green Belt land could overwhelm local authorities.

Mortlock also criticised the undefined "grey belt" policy, cautioning that it might undermine long-standing spatial protections.

Experts, for their part, highlighted historical issues.

Clifford mentioned the insufficient affordable housing delivery since local authorities ceased large-scale housebuilding in the 1980s.

"Reforming the planning system alone will not resolve England's housing crisis," he added, noting the need for a comprehensive approach that tackles systemic issues in the housing market and promotes equitable growth.

The debate over Britain's housing policy reflects broader tensions between development and conservation. Whether the Labour government can navigate these challenges while meeting its ambitious targets remains to be seen.

