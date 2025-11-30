UK & India concluded the eighth edition of biennial army exercise, Ajeya Warrior

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 30 : The eighth edition of the biennial Indo-UK Army exercise 'Ajeya Warrior' concluded after nearly two weeks of intensive training at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan

Continuing the trend of increasing complexity and interoperability, the exercise this time focused on conducting peace-enforcement operations in a counterterrorism environment, as mandated under Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter. This involved executing simulated operations in a multi-domain urban and semi-urban environment.

During the exercise, the two armies shared standard operating procedures and tactics across Counter-Improvised Explosive Device (IED), small Uncrewed Aircraft System (sUAS) operations, company-level skills and drills, urban training, and support weapon employment.

This collaboration culminated in a battle-group-level final training exercise, during which the two forces operated under an integrated command, gaining invaluable experience and exchanging best practices.

Beyond the tactical domain, both contingents engaged in fitness and recreational activities, further strengthening camaraderie, alongside team sports and informal cultural exchanges that reinforced mutual respect and understanding.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: "Defence and security form a crucial pillar of UK-India Vision 2035. Exercise Ajeya Warrior is a demonstration of the UK's deepening defence ties with India as we deliver this shared vision over the next decade. Beyond military cooperation, it underscores our shared commitment to peace, stability and a rules-based international order."

Commodore Chris Saunders MBE Royal Navy, Defence Adviser, British High Commission, said: "Exercise Ajeya Warrior has seen soldiers of the British and Indian Army operating alongside each other in a demanding urban and semi-urban counter terrorism focused exercise.

"The exercise has enhanced shared understanding and interoperability, with both A Company 2nd Battalion The Royal Gurkha Rifles and 21st Sikh Regiment demonstrating the rapid transformation being undertaken by both forces in a rapidly evolving operating environment. Ex Ajeya Warrior follows closely on the back of our Navies training together during the recent visit by the UK's Carrier Strike Group and demonstrates the ever-closer relationship and readiness of both our militaries to face shared security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. We now greatly look forward to welcoming the Indian Army to the UK for Ex Ajeya Warrior IX in 2027."

