"UK-India Partnership set to go bigger": Defence Advisor Chris Saunders on "Vision 2035"

New Delhi [India], July 31 : As India and UK grow their defence partnership along with the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the UK High Commission in India's Defence Advisor Chris Saunders laid out the planned roadmap part of the "Vision 2035" to "strengthen both nations' security and create a safer international environment."

Posting a thread on X, the Defence Advisor said, "The UK and India have launched a ground breaking 10-year Defence Industrial Roadmap as part of our Vision 2035 partnership. This historic agreement will promote economic growth, strengthen both nations' security and create a safer international environment."

The UK-India defence partnership is set to go bigger. A detailed 🧵 on what the two countries are setting to work on in the coming decade…

"Our complementary defence industry strengths create excellent opportunities for collaboration and will ensure supply chain resilience. We're building capabilities that enhance both countries' national security whilst fostering innovation in defence technologies," the advisor added.

Both countries are set to have a deepening collaboration in advanced technologies and complex weapons, with Saunders adding, "We're deepening collaboration in advanced technologies and complex weapons through programmes like Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership (EPCP) & Jet Engine Advanced Core Technologies (JEACT) Innovation and co-development are key priorities."

Detailing collaboration in maritime security, he added, "Under the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative, we will be establishing a Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence to build capacity across the Indian Ocean region, addressing non-traditional maritime security threats together."

On the future's roadmap, Saunders mentioned how through enhanced cyber resilience, migration cooperation, and our enduring people-to-people connections, the UK-India partnership is stronger than ever.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), also referred to as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), is poised to significantly boost exports from several Indian states by eliminating tariffs and enhancing market access in the United Kingdom.

According to a sector-wise state analysis, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries. Maharashtra's hubs: Pune, Mumbai, and Ichalkaranji- will see increased exports in engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and apparel.

Gujarat's diverse industrial centres, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Veraval, are anticipated to gain from stronger demand for pharmaceuticals, chemicals, engineering products, and marine exports.

Tamil Nadu stands to benefit substantially in textiles, leather, and auto parts, particularly in Tiruppur, Vellore, and Chennai. Karnataka's electronics, engineering, and pharmaceutical sectors, centred in Bangalore, are likely to gain from better access and price competitiveness in the UK market.

The much-awaited landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed on Thursday, in the presence of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, providing greater access to goods and services between the two countries.

