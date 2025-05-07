UK, India sign landmark trade deal in major post-Brexit milestone

London [UK], May 7 : UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday hailed the finalisation of a trade agreement between the United Kingdom and India, calling it a landmark deal with far-reaching economic implications. Starmer said the agreement would benefit British businesses, workers, and consumers, and aligns with his government's "Plan for Change."

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1919745993123193036

"Today Britain has agreed a landmark trade deal with India," he posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Fantastic news for British business, British workers, and British shoppers, delivering on our Plan for Change. Good to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as we mark this historic moment."

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1919778606978363471

Starmer also highlighted the political shift the deal represents, contrasting it with the previous administration. "The Tories talked up a trade deal with India for eight years, but never delivered. My Labour government rolled up our sleeves and got the job done in 10 months. We are delivering for working people," Starmer said.

In a formal statement following the signing, Starmer described the agreement as both a strategic milestone for the UK and a record-setting commitment by India. "Well, this is a historic day for the United Kingdom and India because this is the biggest trade deal we, the UK, have done since we left the EU, and it's the most ambitious trade deal that India has ever done. This will be measured in billions of pounds into our economy and jobs across the whole of the United Kingdom. So it is a really important, significant day."

He added that the agreement was made possible by a joint decision with Prime Minister Modi during a meeting in Brazil the previous year. "It's been promised many times over the last eight years. Prime Minister Modi and I decided in Brazil last year that we would move at pace in relation to these negotiations. We've done that in a serious way, in a pragmatic way, and we're able to show that that's what delivers results. I'm really pleased for working people across the country who will feel the benefits of this."

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1919794386117763316

In a follow-up post on X, Starmer said: "The trade deal with India will raise living standards, put more money in the pockets of British working people, and deepen the unique ties between our two nations."

