UK, India to convene 4th Energy Dialogue

New Delhi [India], February 10 : UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is in Delhi this week to agree cooperation with India to accelerate economic growth from global clean energy transition, as per British High Commission in India.

UK and India will announce closer working through the fourth UK-India Energy Dialogue to boost renewables and cut emissions. At India Energy Week, he will champion UK businesses and increase clean energy investment opportunities, as per an official statement.

At India Energy Week, Miliband will champion UK businesses and increase clean energy investment opportunities. Miliband is travelling to India to take part in the fourth UK-India Energy Dialogue with Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar, the statement added.

This builds on the UK and India's close collaboration to tackle climate change through innovation agreed as part of the Technology Security Initiative in 2024, from using AI to increase resilience, to bringing together experts to safeguard the critical minerals needed for renewable technologies like wind turbines and batteries.

This week, both countries are expected to agree a new shared ambition on offshore wind, including a UK-India Offshore Wind Taskforce to drive the progress needed across the offshore wind supply chains and financing models. The UK will also announce funding to reform India's power sector to support decarbonisation through UKPACT, which aims to deliver grid transformation as part of India's renewables rollout. An extension of the bilateral Accelerating Smart Power and Renewable Energy in India (ASPIRE) programme, which will work to deliver round-the-clock power supply, will accelerate industrial decarbonisation and roll out renewables. The UK and India will publish a joint statement this week signalling shared ambition to work together on climate and clean energy.

The statement quoted Miliband as saying, "Britain is at its best when it works with other countries to tackle the issues that impact families and businesses back home. The UK and India are strengthening our partnership under the UK's Plan for Change to unlock investment and accelerate the global transition to clean, secure, affordable energy."

"Both our countries are determined to address the climate emergency to protect our way of life, while reaping the rewards of the industrial and economic opportunity of our time. This week I will back UK business at India Energy Week, fighting for climate security, good clean energy jobs, export opportunities and growth for Britain," he said.

During the visit, the UK Energy Secretary is also expected to meet with India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Discussions will look to unlock economic growth from the clean energy transition, supporting new jobs, creating export opportunities and tackling the climate crisis.

At India Energy Week, he will meet UK companies who are contributing their expertise to speed up India's transition from fossil fuels to clean power, including offshore wind, solar, battery storage and hydrogen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor